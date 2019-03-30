Queen’s University re-opens doors to newly-renovated Mitchell Hall

Queen’s University has opened Mitchell Hall, its newly-renovated facility on campus.

The facility has been under construction for the past three years.

Mitchell Hall is now a multi-purpose space, “home to expanded engineering facilities, collaboration and experiential learning spaces, and state-of-the-art interdisciplinary research laboratories exploring emerging topics such as human-machine collaboration,” the Queen’s University website reads.

WATCH: Queen’s University hosts a Racism in Hockey Roundtable open to the public

The facility also has a newly-built international centre, an interfaith room, high-end research labs, an examination centre, refurbished gyms, a varsity training centre and a health and wellness centre.

READ MORE: $60-million reno project proposed for Queen’s University Student Life Centre

Global News spoke with Tom Harris, Queen’s University provost.

“It’s actually quite amazing,” Harris said. “It’s not only a building combining the past with the future, but what goes on inside the building is really interesting, too.”

“Students are really looking forward to engage with this facility organically. We don’t have to point them to these facilities, they need them and want them” says Alexandra da Silva, Queen’s University rector. She adds that “this building isn’t a one size fits all. It will mould and change itself depending on somebody’s needs.”

READ MORE: Queen’s University student’s project aims to keep international students warm over the winter

The cost to revamp the facility was funded by an engineering alumni, Bruce Mitchell, and many other donors, which adds up to $65 million in private donations. The federal and provincial government also added to the funding with another $21.8 million.

The building is now open to students to take advantage of its new space and services.

Queen’s University, meanwhile, hopes to plan tours that will allow Kingstonians to experience the new facility.