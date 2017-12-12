$60-million reno project proposed for Queen’s University Student Life Centre

The John Deutsch University Centre (JDUC) located at University Avenue and Union Street may be the next building at Queen’s University up for a major renovation.

The Queen’s Alma Mater Society is spearheading the expansion.

A recent survey found 94 per cent of students support a redevelopment of the JDUC.

“It was [described as] ‘musty and old’ … those were some of the quotes,” said Chelsea Hollidge, the vice-president of the Alma Mater Society (AMS). “That’s just not what we want out of a modern student life building.”

Conceptual drawings show a more modern and accessible facility with more natural light.

“It could add a lot of value, especially a couple more accessibility ramps could be a lot of help for a lot of people,” said Michelle Lackey, an employee at the JDUC clothing store, Oil Thigh Designs.

The renovation project is expected to cost anywhere from $50 to $60 million.

The funds would come from three different sources: the university, donor funding and student contributions. The student portion would be a mandatory fee, levied annually.

The fundraising hasn’t started yet as the AMS is still in the early planning stages.

“We have begun developing a case statement that we’re testing with alumni and we’re working closely with Queen’s advancement to ensure that the case has value, it’s reasonable and it will garner support,” said Jennifer Li, the AMS president.

If all goes well, construction of the new Student Life Centre could start as early as 2019.