Queen’s University student’s project aims to keep international students warm over the winter

A Queen’s University student is continuing a project she started last year which helps international students get a little more accustomed to the Canadian Winter.

The Queen’s winter coat exchange was started last year by Heather Poechman. Those in need of winter clothes can visit room 238 of the John Deutsch Centre, where Poechman has been storing gently used winter jackets, scarves, toques other items of clothing.

WATCH: Corus Kingston’s Clothes for Kids program need your help.

“We had about twenty coats on average last year. We had 50 coats this year, and within a week of having this project up and running I was down to one coat,” Poechman said. “So obviously this is a much-needed program. Obviously, it’s very much in use.”

She adds the program is geared towards international students who may not have been prepared for how cold Kingston gets this time of the year.

Those looking to get in touch with Poechman to donate items can do so at 12hnp@queensu.ca