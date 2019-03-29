5 Things
March 29, 2019 6:29 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, March 28

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Legends Shows and the Tri City Spring Home Expo

1 — Camilo: Magik
March 29-30, 8 p.m.
Norman Rothstein Theatre, Vancouver
camilothemagician.com

2 — Legends Show
March 29-31
Various venues (Courtenay & Metro Vancouver)
paquetteproductions.com

3 — Spring Break Family Fuse
March 29, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Vancouver Art Gallery
vanartgallery.bc.ca

4 — Tri-City Spring Home Expo
March 29-31
Poirier Sports Complex
homeshowtime.com

5 — West Coast Amusement Rides
March 28-31
Lansdowne Centre, Richmond
westcoastamusements.com

 

