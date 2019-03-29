5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, March 28
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, March 28, 2019.
1 — Camilo: Magik
March 29-30, 8 p.m.
Norman Rothstein Theatre, Vancouver
camilothemagician.com
2 — Legends Show
March 29-31
Various venues (Courtenay & Metro Vancouver)
paquetteproductions.com
3 — Spring Break Family Fuse
March 29, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Vancouver Art Gallery
vanartgallery.bc.ca
4 — Tri-City Spring Home Expo
March 29-31
Poirier Sports Complex
homeshowtime.com
5 — West Coast Amusement Rides
March 28-31
Lansdowne Centre, Richmond
westcoastamusements.com
