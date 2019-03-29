Man with ‘suspicious item’ arrested downtown Friday, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police arrested a man Friday near the intersection of Arthur Street and Notre Dame Avenue.

Police Cst. Tammy Skrabek said they received a report at around 1:30 p.m. of “a pedestrian armed with what looked like a handgun.”

Skrabek said the suspect was first seen in the area of Main Street and Graham Avenue. The arrest happened a little further north, near The Exchange District.

There was no report of shots having been fired, or of any injuries.

“General Patrol and Tactical Support Team members quickly responded and were able to locate the male within minutes.

He was been taken into custody and the suspicious item has been seized.”

Skrabek was not able to say whether the item found on the suspect was in fact a gun.

“I am not yet able to confirm that it was a handgun, replica or another weapon.”

The suspect has not been identified.

