Former Regina doctor facing 5th sexual assault charge

A former Regina doctor is facing a fifth sexual assault charge.

Sylvester Ukabam, 73, was charged in November 2018 with four counts of sexual assault after complaints were made to Regina police by women who said Ukabam sexually assaulted them under the pretense of conducting a physical examination.

Police said Friday the fifth charge is the result of an investigation launched after the initial charges.

A 42-year-old woman who was a patient of Ukabam said she was sexually assaulted under the pretense of a physical examination.

She alleges the assaults took place between Jan. 1, 2010, and Jan. 1, 2015.

The complaint was filed with Regina police on Dec. 12, 2018, and Ukabam was charged on March 25 to coincide with his court appearance on the previous charges.

Ukabam agreed to give up his medical licence earlier in 2018 after allegations of sexual touching were brought to the college of physicians and surgeons. That was scheduled to take effect on Dec. 9.

Regina police said anyone with information is encouraged to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.