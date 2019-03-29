Woman charged after London police, OPP raid illegal pot shop

Provincial police say a 32-year-old Londoner is facing charges in connection to a bust this week at an illegal cannabis storefront in the city, days before licensed pot shops are set to open across the province.

Few details have been made public by the OPP, who say with London police, executed a search warrant at an unspecified storefront in London on Thursday afternoon.

Police said $2,257 worth of cannabis product, including cannabis oil, edibles and rubs, was seized, along with under $100 in currency.

A 32-year-old London woman is charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, and disobeying lawful order of court. She is set to appear in court at a later date, police said.

A woman by the same name was charged two years ago with possessing a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking after police raided five illegal marijuana dispensaries in the city. Those charges were later withdrawn, according to the London Free Press. Seven others were also charged in the March 2, 2017, busts.

In January, four people were charged after local and provincial police executed search warrants at three marijuana storefronts on Dundas Street, Hamilton Road and Wortley Road.

Thursday’s raid comes days before Ontario’s first legal cannabis retail stores are set to open their doors. Twenty-five stores are licensed to open on Monday — one in London at Oxford Street and Wonderland Road.