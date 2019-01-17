Charges laid, property seized following raids at 3 illegal London pot shops

Four people are facing charges after local and provincial police executed raids at three illegal marijuana dispensaries in London this week.

According to the OPP, the busts took place at storefronts on Dundas Street, Hamilton Road and Wortley Road on Wednesday.

Two people, aged 22 and 40, were arrested on Dundas Street, while two people, aged 63 and 64, were arrested on Wortley Road. An unknown number of people fled the scene at the Hamilton Road location and remain at large, police said.

The four in custody are all charged with possession for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act. All will appear in court in London at a later date.

Police said they seized property at all three locations, adding it’s part of their larger effort to crack down on the cannabis black market.

It’s the third time illegal pot shops in the city have been raided by police in as many months.

On Nov. 29 of 2018, 17 people were arrested on charges of possession for the purpose of selling after police searched two illegal pot shops — London Relief Centre on Richmond Row and Healing Health on Wonderland Road. The businesses landlords were later charged.

On Dec. 13, police busted London Relief Centre for a second time, laying charges against five people.

