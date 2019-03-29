Saskatoon weather outlook: yo-yo temperatures with a risk of snow

Yo-yo temperatures and conditions continue with a risk of snow as April begins.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

-7 is what it felt like with wind chill Friday morning as the mercury fell back to -2 to start the final Friday of March under mostly cloudy skies.

A northerly wind gusting up to 45 km/h kicked in behind a cold front during the morning, suppressing temperatures, only allowing it to climb to 1 C before noon.

Mostly cloudy skies linger into the afternoon as thermometers attempt to make it 3 degrees above freezing for a daytime high.

Friday night

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies linger into the evening before another wave of clouds slides in overnight as temperatures cool back to around -6.

Saturday

-12 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill Saturday morning as clouds linger with a chance of flurries early in the day as a breezy southerly wind kicks in.

Midday sunny breaks are possible before another wave of clouds slips in during the afternoon associated with the next system sliding in as the mercury climbs toward double digits for a daytime high.

Sunday

March will finish off on Sunday with some lingering cloud that could clear to give some late day sunny breaks during the afternoon as a high-pressure system presses in.

After starting out the day out around -5, temperatures should make it up to 4 C for a daytime high.

Work week outlook

Clouds return to kickoff April on Monday with a gusty northwesterly wind kicking in and a chance of flurries both Monday and Tuesday before some mid-week sunny breaks may move in.

The temperature roller coaster continues as the jet stream continues to track systems over the area with daytime highs hopping from mid-single digits toward the freezing mark all week.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for March 29 was taken in Fosston by Brenda Gawluk:

