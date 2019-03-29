2 people injured after serious crash on Springbank Drive

Two people were injured in a dramatic crash west of downtown London.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Springbank Drive between Duke Street and Forest Hill Avenue, near the Cove Mobile Home Park and Sales.

A black SUV could be seen facing east in the roadway while a silver Mini Cooper, also facing east, came to rest on the front lawn of a home.

Middlesex London EMS confirmed to 980 CFPL they treated and transported two people to London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Campus Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There’s no word on their ages or genders at this time.

The vehicles were removed from the scene around 6:30 a.m. and the roadway reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and London police haven’t commented on whether charges are pending in the case.

With files from Liny Lamberink