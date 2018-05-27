London police investigate fatal two vehicle crash

London police say one person has died and one has been transported to hospital following a two vehicle crash in the city’s east end.

The crash involving a truck and a car happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Gore Rd. near Crumlin Side Rd.

London police say the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was transported to hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: London man charged after police discover fake explosive

A section of Gore Rd. east of Crumlin Side Rd. remains closed for the investigation. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while they investigate.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com