Trump promises $300M for Great Lakes cleanup after budget offers drastic cut

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will fully fund the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative after his administration proposed a 90 per cent spending cut.

Trump told supporters at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that he will be providing $300 million for the cleanup program, framing the announcement as “breaking news.”

Trump says “it’s time,” though it’s unclear what he means.

Trump’s 2020 budget offered just $30 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which receives $300 million most years to remove toxic pollution, prevent algae blooms and species invasions and restore wildlife habitat.

