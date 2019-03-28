Politics
March 28, 2019 8:31 pm

Trump promises $300M for Great Lakes cleanup after budget offers drastic cut

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: 'The collusion delusion is over,' Trump says

A A

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will fully fund the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative after his administration proposed a 90 per cent spending cut.

Trump told supporters at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that he will be providing $300 million for the cleanup program, framing the announcement as “breaking news.”

READ MORE: US funding for Great Lakes cleanup could be slashed by 97%, leaked document shows

Trump says “it’s time,” though it’s unclear what he means.

Trump’s 2020 budget offered just $30 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which receives $300 million most years to remove toxic pollution, prevent algae blooms and species invasions and restore wildlife habitat.

WATCH: Trump says Democrats are getting ‘mouth-to-mouth resuscitation,’ describes Adam Schiff as ‘pencil-neck’

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
EPA
grand rapids michigan
Great Lakes
great lakes restoration fund
great lakes restoration fund trump
Trump rally
US President Donald Trump

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.