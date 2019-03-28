Northbound lanes of Edmonton’s Groat Road reopened after collision shut them down

The northbound lanes of a busy Edmonton street were closed for the afternoon rush hour as police investigated a collision.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police said Groat Road had been fully reopened after they had been closed by 114 Avenue.

At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of 115 Avenue and Groat Road.

Police were told an RCMP vehicle was attempting a traffic stop when a Honda Civic reportedly hit the RCMP vehicle.

The Civic attempted to flee the area, but hit a Pontiac Grand Prix and came to a stop.

The driver of the Grand Prix, a man police said was in his 60s, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

There was no update on his injuries as of publishing.

The two people who were in the Civic have been taken into custody.