Crime
March 28, 2019 6:37 pm
Updated: March 28, 2019 11:16 pm

Northbound lanes of Edmonton’s Groat Road reopened after collision shut them down

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Edmonton police closed Groat Road northbound at 114 Avenue after a collision on March 28, 2019.

Wes Rosa/Global News
A A

The northbound lanes of a busy Edmonton street were closed for the afternoon rush hour as police investigated a collision.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police said Groat Road had been fully reopened after they had been closed by 114 Avenue.

At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of 115 Avenue and Groat Road.

Police were told an RCMP vehicle was attempting a traffic stop when a Honda Civic reportedly hit the RCMP vehicle.

The Civic attempted to flee the area, but hit a Pontiac Grand Prix and came to a stop.

READ MORE: 1 person killed in collision involving motorcycle on Henday

The driver of the Grand Prix, a man police said was in his 60s, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

There was no update on his injuries as of publishing.

The two people who were in the Civic have been taken into custody.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
edmonton crash
Edmonton Groat road collision
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton RCMP
Edmonton Traffic
EPS
Groat Road
Groat Road collision
Groat Road crash
RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.