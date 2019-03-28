Over a dozen windows shattered in early-morning rampage: North Vancouver RCMP

North Vancouver RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a string of car break-ins that happened all within a single day.

Police say 18 front passenger windows got smashed in the early morning hours of March 10

All of the cars were parked along St. Georges Avenue and Forbes Avenue, between Second and Fifth Streets.

According to police, the unusual part is that nothing was stolen out of the vehicles — in fact, no one even entered the cars.

They’re calling the motive simply “wanting to ruin someone’s day.”

Because of the apparent lack of motive, police have been unable to find any suspects.

Anyone else who had their window smashed or has any information is asked to contact police.