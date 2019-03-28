Police seeking suspect after attempted robbery reported at Midland convenience store

Police are working to identify a suspect after an attempted robbery was reported at a convenience store in Midland.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say that on Wednesday at around 8 p.m., a suspect entered a convenience store in the area of King and Robert streets.

Police say the man was allegedly armed with a small pocketknife.

According to police, the suspect did not obtain any cash or goods and allegedly fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Following the alleged incident, police and the canine unit conducted a search of the area, however they were unable to locate the suspect.

According to police, the suspect was last seen in the area of Robert and Wellington streets.

Officers are now searching for a man between the ages of 40 and 50 who stands around six feet tall and has a scruffy beard.

Police say the man was seen wearing grey-and-black pants, a jacket with red, black and white and a greyish-beige floppy hat at the time of the alleged incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).