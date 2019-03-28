Bracebridge OPP warn residents to stay clear of waterways as temperatures rise

Bracebridge OPP are warning residents to stay clear of waterways as temperatures rise this spring.

As spring rapidly approaches, police say water levels rise and become unstable due to rain and snow runoff.

Officers say river banks and shorelines become slippery and unpredictably dangerous as ice deteriorates and muddy soil emerges.

“Rivers will be moving fast with strong currents and the water is still dangerously cold,” the police release reads.

READ MORE: Police investigating after tools reportedly stolen from Collingwood construction site

Police say residents should be aware of the dangers of spring runoff conditions, and should steer clear.

Officers are also urging parents to educate their children on the dangers of the changing conditions.

Police are also reminding snowmobilers and other ice adventurers to check conditions before approaching frozen waterways.

“Plan ahead, stop to be sure and proceed only if it’s safe to,” the release reads.