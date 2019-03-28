Penticton RCMP seek suspect involved in downtown road rage incident

A road rage incident that occurred in Penticton on Wednesday afternoon is now being investigated by police.

According to Penticton RCMP, an altercation between two drivers took place along the 400 block of Winnipeg Street at approximately 2:30 p.m.

After receiving reports of the incident, officers were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, one driver was reportedly found sitting on a sidewalk with facial injuries.

“In speaking with several witnesses, it was learned the driver of a Ford F150 extended cab pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle while stopped in traffic,” Penticton RCMP said in a press release.

“The driver got out of his truck and approached the victim’s car. This resulted in the person yelling and kicking the victim’s car door.”

Police added that “as the suspect was getting back into his own vehicle, the victim approached him, at which point, the suspect punched the victim in the face. The suspect then drove away.”

The suspect is described as Caucasian, six feet tall with short, black hair, wearing glasses, a blue shirt, jeans and a lanyard.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.