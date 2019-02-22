Winnipeg driver rammed, threatened during Kildonan road rage ordeal

A Winnipeg man was arrested after an armed road rage incident Thursday afternoon, thanks to a group of witnesses who held him until police arrived.

Police were told one driver cut off another on Main Street near Chief Peguis Trail, and began slamming on his brakes, causing several near-misses.

The driver then let the other motorist pass him, then rammed into the back of her vehicle, causing her to swerve into a snowbank.

The man then confronted the victim, got in her car, and demanded her information. Police said he pointed a sharp metal object and lunged in her direction.

Witnesses stepped in and held the man for police.

The victim wasn’t injured during the ordeal, but her car suffered severe damage.

The man, 29, was arrested on two counts of assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

