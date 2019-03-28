Bancroft OPP deploy Taser on man who barricaded himself in residence

Bancroft OPP deployed a conductive energy weapon (CEW) during a response to a report of an unwanted person on Wednesday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to an unwanted person complaint in the community of L’Amable, just eight kilometres south of Bancroft.

READ MORE: Man airlifted after arriving to Cobourg hospital with stab wound: police

Police located a 31-year-old man who they say was suffering from a mental health issue.

He allegedly injured a family member who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

OPP say the man would not leave the residence and began to barricade himself inside.

Members of the OPP’s Emergency Response Team and the Tactics and Rescue Unit attended to assist. Police used a CEW on the man during the arrest.

READ MORE: Police investigate incident involving Taser outside Ancaster restaurant

The man was taken to hospital and further transported to another medical facility, OPP said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Bancroft Crime Unit.

WATCH: An unprecedented ruling in Toronto, affecting federal prisoners with mental health issues