Police investigate incident involving Taser outside Ancaster restaurant

Hamilton police are investigating an incident involving a group of teens gathered for a fight outside of a restaurant in Ancaster, with one of the teens allegedly armed with a Taser.

Officers were called to the Jack Astor’s on Golf Links Road in the Meadowlands for a report of a street disturbance shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday.

Police say 15 to 20 teenagers were gathered in front of the restaurant and when a bar manager went outside, a girl yelled, “He pulled a Taser on me”, and the group scattered in opposite directions.

According to police, one of the teens held up a Taser and sparked it off in the air as they ran.

When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to track down the teenagers involved in the incident, including the armed teen, but were unsuccessful.

No security footage of the incident was available to police.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured and police continue to investigate.