Man airlifted after arriving to Cobourg hospital with stab wound: police

Cobourg police are searching for a suspect after a man arrived to hospital with a serious stab wound on Wednesday evening.

The Cobourg Police Service says around 5:30 p.m., a man arrived at Northumberland Hills Hospital with a stab wound. He was dropped off by an unknown male who fled the scene, police said.

The man was treated by hospital staff and later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre for his injuries, police said.

On Thursday at noon, police stated they are obtaining a warrant to arrest a suspect who they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Julianno Petrella, 20, is described as white, 5-foot-9 (175 cm), weighing approximately 140 pounds (63.5 kg), with a thin build, brown short hair, blue eyes and an unknown clothing description.

“If observed, do not approach and immediately call 911,” police stated.

Police are seeking information on the incident. Anyone with details is asked to contact acting Det. Sgt. John Linney at 905-372-6821 ext 2229 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

