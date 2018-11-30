Man with gunshot wound shows up at Lindsay hospital

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service is investigating after a man showed up Ross Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound early Friday.

Police say the 27-year-old man is being transferred from the Lindsay hospital to a Greater Toronto Area hospital. The level of injury is yet to be determined.

“It appears at this point, that the shooting occurred somewhere in the Lindsay area, although the location of the shooting remains undetermined,” stated Insp. Will Hebert early Friday.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the shooting or anyone who may have heard a disturbance during an estimated time frame of between 2:30 a.m and 3 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.