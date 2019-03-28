15-year-old in critical condition after crashing BMW SUV into tree in Surrey: police

A 15-year-old boy is facing “life-threatening injuries” after crashing an SUV into a tree in Surrey overnight, according to police.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday near 137A Street and 33 Avenue, where the teen failed to negotiate a corner and crashed into a tree.

Witness to crash that seriously injured 15 yr old driver took this photo. Says he saw two other teens pull the driver out of the burning BMW SUV at 32 & 137A. RCMP are investigating and looking for dash cam or home surveillance video from the area. pic.twitter.com/cMamf1CfpG — Jill Bennett (@jillreports) March 28, 2019

READ MORE: 13-year-old girl killed, 6-year-old boy hurt in Coquitlam crash that sent car into median where 5 kids were standing

Surrey RCMP says witnesses pulled the teen and his 16-year-old male passenger from the vehicle, which caught fire.

Both boys were taken to hospital, police said.

Investigators say speed may have been a factor in the crash, and are looking to speak with any witnesses and collect any dash cam video shot in the area at the time.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators take over Surrey crash that killed 3

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the case, with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

More to come…