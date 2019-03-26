13-year-old girl killed, 6-year-old boy hurt in Coquitlam crash that sent car into median where 5 kids were standing

Coquitlam RCMP say five children were involved in a traffic collision on Monday that left a 13-year-old girl dead and a six-year-old boy seriously injured.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent.

According to police, a grey Dodge Charger was headed southbound on Mariner Way, intending to turn left onto Riverview Crescent when it collided with a black BMW that was headed northbound.

The BMW spun onto a raised median where five kids — three girls aged 17, 13, and 10, and two boys aged six and 11 — were standing, police said. The kids were headed to a nearby park.

The 13-year-old girl and six-year-old boy were struck by the vehicle and rushed to hospital, where the teen died, Mounties said.

Police also revised their account of the crash from Monday. They initially reported three vehicles were involved and two people were seriously injured in addition to the fatality.

Coquitlam RCMP said both drivers are cooperating with police, and that early investigation suggests neither impairment nor distraction were factors in the crash.

The RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are investigating the crash, as is the BC Coroners Service.

Both vehicles have been impounded.

The crash left roads in the area closed for much of the day, finally reopening just before midnight.

Meighen Barber lives in the neighbourhood, and described the intersection as “very dangerous,” noting he’d seen three accidents at the crossing.

“There’s no signs telling you to slow down once you get to this residential area, so people coming from the highway think they can still speed coming up this way,” he said.

“Nobody can see past [one of the] hedges there, and [one of the] the stop signs should be down a bit more, and people don’t slow down. There’s a lot of speeding going on here.”

Neighbour Lyle Reid said he’s generally seen people driving safely in the area, but noted there could be elements of the intersection that require caution.

“You don’t have any warning lights for people coming down, nut naturally when you have hills, and your car pick up speed naturally, so you have to be really careful when you come to this intersection,” he said.

“And it’s used by a lot of people to get to work and to get into all the other municipalities around here, so it’s a busy street.”

However, the City of Coquitlam says the intersection hasn’t historically been a concern, and that it has a crash rate lower than other controlled intersections in the city.