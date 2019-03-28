OHL Roundup: Wednesday, March 27, 2019

HAMILTON – Merrick Rippon’s first-period goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa 67’s completed their four-game sweep of the Hamilton Bulldogs with a dominant 7-2 win on Wednesday in the first round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Cameron Tolnai, Noel Hoefenmayer, Marco Rossi, Mitchell Hoelscher, Kody Clark and Lucas Chiodo also scored for the 67’s.

Michael DiPietro made 25 saves for the win in net.

Eric Henderson and Frank Jenkins replied for the Bulldogs.

Zachary Roy stopped 38 shots for Hamilton.

The 67’s went 2 for 7 on the power play and the Bulldogs were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

WOLVES 4 STEELHEADS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Macauley Carson put away the power-play winner late in the first period as Sudbury swept the Steelheads out of the playoffs.

Blake Murray, Drake Pilon and Peter Stratis also scored for the Wolves.

Nick Isaacson responded for the Steelheads.

—

GREYHOUNDS 5 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jordan Sambrook and Morgan Frost had two goals apiece as Sault Ste. Marie defeated the Attack to take a 3-1 lead in its best-of-seven series.

Barrett Hayton had the game-winning power-play goal for the Greyhounds at 4:29 of the second period.

Brady Lyle and Sergey Popov scored for Owen Sound.

Attack left-winger Maksim Sushko was given a match penalty for slew footing at 2:44 of the third period.

—