Results of feasibility study on late-night weekend SkyTrain service coming soon, says TransLink CEO

TransLink says the results of a feasibility study on late-night weekend SkyTrain service should be available within a few months.

The study was first announced about a year and a half ago.

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 14, 2017) Ted Chernecki reports on TransLink considering extended Skytrain hours

CEO Kevin Desmond says TransLink has been doing technical work to see what it would take to bring late-night service to Metro Vancouver. The CEO expects those results by midsummer.

“That work is ongoing, and I would expect that sometime within the next … three months that we would be talking about it in public, the results of that work,” he said.

However, Desmond adds that 24-7 rapid transit service is not a fact of life in many major cities.

“We do all of our maintenance overnight on the system and we have very, very few hours seven days a week to perform that maintenance,” he explained.

Desmond added the Metro Vancouver system wasn’t built or designed for round-the-clock service as it has no secondary tracks.