Saskatchewan government restores funding to Cornwall Alternative School

The Saskatchewan government has restored its funding to Cornwall Alternative School.

Breaking: Cornwall School is getti g funding for the 2019/20 school year. From @Carla4Lakeview and @GordWyant's qp exchange #yqr #skpoli Yesterday's article for background https://t.co/aeMMD1Zj13 — David Baxter (@davidbaxter_) March 27, 2019

Education Minister Gordon Wyant announced Wednesday the school would receive $761,000, the same amount they received for the past four years.

This comes a week after funding was cut in the 2019-20 provincial budget, leaving the school’s future in limbo.

Wyant said in Tuesday’s question period that he wanted to consult with teachers, board members and other people affected by the funding cut to the school.

Several former Cornwall students and board members were in the gallery.

Students are referred to the Regina-based school because issues ranging from behavioural challenges, gangs, addiction and/or attendance are keeping them from succeeding in the mainstream system.

The school is currently home to 40 at-risk students between grades 7 and 10.

