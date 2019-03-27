Oshawa’s tiny house generates market buzz: ‘It just really sparked my interest’

A 253-square-foot house has just sold in central Oshawa.

The former owner of the Quebec Street home says there was no shortage of interest in the property.

“There’s never been a smaller house that we know of for sale anywhere in Ontario,” said Miranda Fox, Dan Plowman Team Realty sales representative.

From the street, the tiny house looks like it could be a garage for the neighbouring home.

It was quite the project for Ryan Carr.

“It just really sparked my interest,” said Carr, an investor and the home’s former owner. “It was kind of cool, kind of fun. A tiny house is a trendy thing right now, so I thought there could be some opportunity here.”

Carr has been flipping properties for five years, but this, he says, was by far his smallest.

“Because it was a single-family home we could continue to use it as such, so for us it was more of a cosmetic upgrade,” said Carr.

On top of being trendy, the house also satisfied a need to get creative, Carr said.

The house, Carr said, had a “one-piece washer-dryer, the load goes in and doesn’t come out until it’s dry.”

“We’ve got a built-in breakfast bar with a stool you can tuck underneath it,” he added. “We’ve got 24-inch appliances — they fit the space so much nicer than a full size, and it really opens up the area.”

And when it was time to sell, buyers showed a lot of interest, leading to a total of seven offers.

“It was lined up down the driveway. It was incredible to see, we couldn’t have expect it,” said Carr.

“Minimalism, smaller living, living with less is kind of the trend right now, so people are a bit more aware that they don’t need all of that stuff and space to be paying for,” said realtor Miranda Fox.

Fox says she sees a shift in what people are looking for. It’s also challenging for buyers getting into the market, she says, making the Oshawa property particularly appealing.

“Entry-level pricing is one of the reasons why there was so much draw,” Fox said. “It allows people to get into the market and people don’t want the bigger houses. The slowest moving product is something that’s four bedrooms in and around $800,000.”

After two weeks on the market, the house sold for $200,000. That’s about $380,000 less than the average price houses sold for in the region in February.