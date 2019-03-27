Sunshine List 2018: Who earned the most in Guelph

There are many familiar public-sector employees in Guelph who made the province’s 2018 list of those earning $100,000 or more.

The so-called Sunshine List was released on Wednesday and contains over 2,330 names connected to Guelph.

READ MORE: Head of Ontario Power Generation tops province’s annual Sunshine List

Out of those names, University of Guelph president and vice-chancellor Franco Vaccarino earned the most with a salary of $423,648, plus more than $32,000 in benefits.

The university employs well over 900 people who are on the 2018 list. Past provost and vice-president of academics Maureen Mancuso made $318,956, while Charlotte Yates, who currently holds that position, earned $299,024.

Bruce Lauckner, CEO of the Waterloo-Wellington Local Health Integration Network, made $347,381 last year, while the CEO and medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, Dr. Nicola Mercer, earned $311,498.

Marianne Walker, president and CEO of Guelph General Hospital, made $323,297.

Among the 339 employees with the City of Guelph who made $100,000 or more in 2018, former CAO Derrick Thomson made the most with a salary of $335,081.

Thomson and the city parted ways in February.

READ MORE: Thousands from Waterloo region on 2018 Ontario Sunshine List

The Guelph Police Service employs 166 individuals on the Sunshine List, most of whom are uniformed officers. Former police Chief Jeff DeRuyter, who retired this year, earned $228,905 in 2018.

The Upper Grand District School Board’s director of education, Martha Rogers, took in a salary of $244,720, while her counterpart at the Wellington Catholic District School Board, Tamara Nugent, made just under $197,000.