Thousands from Waterloo region on 2018 Ontario Sunshine List

The Ontario government has released the Sunshine List for 2018 and top local wage earner in the region last year was former Director at the Perimeter Institute in Waterloo Neil Turok.

He pulled in a handsome $524,128 in 2018 although he was far from alone on the list of the province’s public sector employees who earned more than $100,000.

The list is now over 151,000 people strong, up from over 131,000 a year earlier.

The list includes thousands of local employees of the universities, hospitals, police force and municipal governments.

At the post-secondary institutions, University of Waterloo president Feridun Hamdullahpur led the way in take-home pay with earnings of $475,631.

Conestoga College president John Tibbits was paid $409,900 in 2018 while Laurier president Deborah MacLatchy had to scrape by with $346,500.

Former Grand River Hospital CEO Malcolm Maxwell was given $434,016.51 in his final year on the job. His replacement Ron Gagnon took home $391,512.20 at his old job at the Sault Area Hospital.

The leaders at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, Patrick Gaskin and St. Mary’s General Hospital, Don Shilton, earned $329,100 and $196,895 respectively.

Other names of note on the list include Waterloo police chief Bryan Larkin ($321,110), Bruce Lauckner, CEO, Local Health Integration Network ($347,381), Waterloo region CAO Michael Murray ($292,892) Kitchener CAO Daniel Chapman ($225,613) and City of Waterloo CAO Tim Anderson ($206,502).