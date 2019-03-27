Crime
March 27, 2019
Updated: March 27, 2019 3:12 pm

Tip from U.S. leads to child pornography charges against Guelph man: police

Guelph police say a 28-year-old man has been charged with child pornography offences.

Guelph police say a 28-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after receiving a tip from the United States.

Officers carried out a search warrant on Thursday at a home in the south end of Guelph.

Police didn’t say exactly where the tip came from or when it was received.

A variety of electronic devices were seized by their Internet Child Exploitation and Technological Crime units.

The Guelph man, who was not identified by police, faces three child pornography-related charges.

He was released on bail with several conditions and will make a court appearance on May 7.

