Man airlifted following shop fire in southwestern Ontario

Wellington County OPP say a man has been airlifted following a shop fire in southwestern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon.

Flames could be seen shooting up into the air in Damascus, Ont. as firefighters were on scene at around 4 p.m.

Police said one man was airlifted to hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries, but no other injuries have been reported.

Roads in the area were closed as firefighters battled the blaze, and some nearby homes were evacuated.

“We did evacuate some residences as a precaution, but those people have been allowed to return,” said Const. Josh Cunningham, who added the flames were under control as of 5:30 p.m.

He said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Damascus is about 50 kilometres north of Guelph.

Male airlifted @Ornge with life threatening injuries after shop fire near #Damascus @TwpWellNorth Line 6 CLOSED between @Wellington Rd 16 and Sideroad 13. #WellingtonNorthFire battling blaze. Please avoid area ^JC #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/T3rn6Is9ge — OPP West (@OPP_WR) March 26, 2019