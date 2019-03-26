Canada
March 26, 2019 4:53 pm
Updated: March 26, 2019 5:41 pm

Man airlifted following shop fire in southwestern Ontario

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Police say one man has life-threatening injuries following a shop fire in Damascus, Ont.

Wellington County OPP say a man has been airlifted following a shop fire in southwestern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon.

Flames could be seen shooting up into the air in Damascus, Ont. as firefighters were on scene at around 4 p.m.

Police said one man was airlifted to hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries, but no other injuries have been reported.

Roads in the area were closed as firefighters battled the blaze, and some nearby homes were evacuated.

“We did evacuate some residences as a precaution, but those people have been allowed to return,” said Const. Josh Cunningham, who added the flames were under control as of 5:30 p.m.

He said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Damascus is about 50 kilometres north of Guelph.

Arthur OPP
Damascus Ontario
Guelph
Propane Fire Wellington County
Shop Fire Damascus Ontario
wellington county opp
Wellington County OPP propane fire
Wellington North Fire

