Fire crews extinguish late-night blaze east of Guelph

A fire east of Guelph on Monday night is now under investigation.

The cause of a house fire near Guelph is under investigation after firefighters from several stations were called in to fight the flames on Monday night.

Crews arrived at an address on Eastview Road, between Jones Baseline and Watson Parkway, at around 9 p.m.

Officials said the house was fully engulfed in flames, and units were called in from three stations in Guelph. They also received assistance from Rockwood-Eramosa.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The house appeared to be abandoned, and fire prevention officers are now trying to determine the cause and an estimate of damage.

Firefighters remained on scene Tuesday morning to put out hotspots.

