Waterloo officer cleared of sexual assault charge

Waterloo Region Police Const. Eric Schnarr was acquitted of sexual assault charges in a London, Ont. courtroom Wednesday morning.

Justice George Orsini handed down his ruling Wednesday after listening to arguments during the trial from Feb. 25 through Feb. 28.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred during an Oktoberfest event at the Concordia Club in Kitchener in 2017.

READ MORE: Waterloo police officer charged with sexual assault

The SIU said its investigators were contacted by Waterloo Regional Police on Oct. 16 regarding a complaint against the officer, who was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

After the SIU investigated the complaint, a charge of sexual assault was laid against Schnarr in early March of last year.

*With files from Global News’ Matt Carty