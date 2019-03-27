Man seriously injured following stabbing outside Pickering residence
Durham Regional Police say a man in his 20s has been taken to hospital in serious condition following an early-morning stabbing in Pickering.
Police spokesperson Const. George Tudos said the stabbing happened outside of a residence on Cognac Crescent near Finch Avenue and Whites Road around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The victim was in a vehicle at some point, but police are uncertain if that is where he was stabbed.
Officials have not made an arrest and do not have a description of the suspect at this point.
The roadway has been blocked off and police said a ground search for evidence will likely commence.
