March 27, 2019 9:41 am

Man seriously injured following stabbing outside Pickering residence

By Web Writer  Global News

Durham Regional Police are investigating after an early-morning stabbing on Cognac Crescent in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police say a man in his 20s has been taken to hospital in serious condition following an early-morning stabbing in Pickering.

Police spokesperson Const. George Tudos said the stabbing happened outside of a residence on Cognac Crescent near Finch Avenue and Whites Road around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was in a vehicle at some point, but police are uncertain if that is where he was stabbed.

Officials have not made an arrest and do not have a description of the suspect at this point.

The roadway has been blocked off and police said a ground search for evidence will likely commence.

