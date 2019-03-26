Global News’ Dawna Friesen wins Best News Anchor at Canadian Screen Awards

The Canadian Screen Awards were held Tuesday night in Toronto as the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television honoured the country’s best in non-fiction programming.

Global News’ own Dawna Friesen took home the Canadian Screen Award for Best News Anchor, National for her work on Global National. Friesen is currently the chief anchor and executive editor of the show.

Find some of Friesen’s latest work below:

Pressure on social media companies to crack down on hate

Dawna Friesen talks with Carleton University terrorism and security expert Stephanie Carvin to understand how misinformation spreads online and how to counter it.

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques passes 100 days in space

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques takes some time to talk about life above Earth with Global National’s Dawna Friesen.

As for the other Canadian Screen Awards, CTV’s reality series “The Amazing Race Canada” and CBC’s investigative documentary program “The Fifth Estate” won big.

Each program landed four trophies.

“The Amazing Race Canada” won in categories including the Golden Screen Award for TV reality show and best direction in a reality/competition series.

“The Fifth Estate” took awards including best news or information series as well as best writing in a documentary for the segment “The Truth Smugglers.”

Other programs with multiple wins included CBC’s documentary “Equus: Story of the Horse” and TSN’s 2017 Grey Cup coverage. Each took three awards.

“Gord Downie’s Secret Path in Concert,” which aired on CBC, won best variety or entertainment special as well as a nod for best sound.

Best documentary program went to HBO Canada’s “You Are Here: A Come From Away Story,” about how Gander, N.L., welcomed thousands of stranded airline passengers and crew members following the 9/11 attacks. The doc also won an award for picture editing.

The CBC true crime series “The Detectives” netted two honours, including best factual series.

Also getting two awards was CBC’s comedy/reality series “Still Standing,” including a hosting nod for Jonny Harris.

The Canadian Screen Awards have a total of 135 categories.

The CBC series “Anne with an E” and “Schitt’s Creek” are the leading nominees with 15 nominations apiece.

— With files from The Canadian Press