Man charged with impaired driving after collision in Sudbury: police

A man who turned himself in to police after a collision in Sudbury has been charged with impaired driving, police say.

Sudbury OPP say on Saturday, just after 4:30 a.m., an allegedly intoxicated man attended the detachment.

Officers say the man was turning himself in after being involved in a collision on Highway 69.

According to police, officers with the Greater Sudbury police attended the scene of the collision and located the man’s vehicle in a ditch not far from the detachment.

READ MORE: Man airlifted to hospital after collision in Orillia: OPP

Police say OPP officers also attended the scene.

As a result, officers charged 23-year-old Brett McQuinn from French River Ont., with operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol content of 80 milligrams or more and dangerous operation.

Police say the accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Officers say McQuinn was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Sudbury on April 24.