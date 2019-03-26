Man airlifted to hospital after collision in Orillia: OPP

A man was airlifted to hospital following a collision in Orillia, police say.

Orillia OPP say on Tuesday at around 3 a.m., a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 12 when it turned onto West Street and collided with a dump truck.

Officers say as a result of the collision, a 32-year-old man from Oro-Medonte was transported to a Toronto-area hospital via Air ORNGE in serious condition.

Police say there may have been a second person in the vehicle at the time of the collision who fled prior to police arrival.

READ MORE: Man dead after vehicle collides head-on with crane truck on Hwy. 26 in Springwater Township

Officers say the canine unit attempted to locate the second person, however, they were unsuccessful.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).