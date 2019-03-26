Drunk driver spritzed Axe body spray into his mouth to mask stench of booze, police say

Police in South Carolina say a man spritzed some Axe body spray — known for its intense scent — into his mouth in an effort to mask the smell of booze on his breath.

Citing a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, The State newspaper reported officers pulled over a vehicle Saturday that was travelling at a high rate of speed.

Police said the driver “was spraying Axe body spray in his mouth when (the deputy) approached to cover the smell of alcohol on his breath,” according to the newspaper.

Police also alleged Efren Mencia-Ramirez had an open bottle of beer between his legs, reeked of booze and showed signs of intoxication when speaking.

Police also found a 12-pack of beer on the floor on the passenger side of the vehicle with 11 of the 12 beers opened, police said. Ten of the beers were nearly empty.

After “failing multiple field sobriety tests,” Mencia-Ramirez was arrested and faces a number of charges including driving under the influence.

The State reported Mencia-Ramirez’s blood-alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

It’s unclear what Axe flavour fragrance Mencia-Ramirez sampled.