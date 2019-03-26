Drunk driver spritzed Axe body spray into his mouth to mask stench of booze, police say
Police in South Carolina say a man spritzed some Axe body spray — known for its intense scent — into his mouth in an effort to mask the smell of booze on his breath.
Citing a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, The State newspaper reported officers pulled over a vehicle Saturday that was travelling at a high rate of speed.
READ MORE: Utility worker suspended from job after rescuing cat stuck on telephone pole
Police said the driver “was spraying Axe body spray in his mouth when (the deputy) approached to cover the smell of alcohol on his breath,” according to the newspaper.
Police also alleged Efren Mencia-Ramirez had an open bottle of beer between his legs, reeked of booze and showed signs of intoxication when speaking.
Police also found a 12-pack of beer on the floor on the passenger side of the vehicle with 11 of the 12 beers opened, police said. Ten of the beers were nearly empty.
READ MORE: Fruit drink, spicy chips and sympathy vomiting blamed for mass sickness that shut down school
After “failing multiple field sobriety tests,” Mencia-Ramirez was arrested and faces a number of charges including driving under the influence.
The State reported Mencia-Ramirez’s blood-alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.
It’s unclear what Axe
flavour fragrance Mencia-Ramirez sampled.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.