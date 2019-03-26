Utility worker suspended from job after rescuing cat stuck on telephone pole

A utility worker was suspended from his job after video shows him rescuing a cat atop a telephone pole in Philadelphia, using his company’s bucket truck to snag the feline.

Neighbours were trying to coax Princess Momma down from the utility pole on March 16, without any luck.

Verizon worker Maurice German happened to be near the scene when he decided to see if he could help, WPVI-TV reported.

Video shows German up in his bucket truck, plucking Princess Momma from the pole, as onlookers cheered in the background.

“What a good guy, look at the cat,” a woman said in the video.

However, German’s good intentions got him suspended from his job for “potentially” putting “his life and those around him in jeopardy.”

“We take no joy when our employees face consequences related to their job duties. We are, however, fully committed and responsible for keeping our employees and customers safe,” Verizon said in a statement. “For safety reasons, our trucks and related equipment are not intended to be used in the area in which he was operating, specifically around electrical wires. While our actions may not be popular, he potentially put his life and those around him in jeopardy.”

Amanda Fairchild Boyce, who captured the cat rescue on video, told the news station she had set up a GoFundMe to help German, who was off work for three weeks as a result of his actions.

“He is suspended for 3 weeks so I wanted to compensate for his suspension so his family would not suffer,” Boyce told WPVI-TV.

Boyce said she was in contact with German, who told her he was “so grateful for your help. I cannot thank you enough.”

As of Tuesday morning, almost $3,400 has been raised for German, surpassing the original goal of $2,400.

Verizon also ponied up some money by making a donation to a humane society.

“To show our support for animal rescue efforts, Verizon has made a donation to the Pennsylvania SPCA in Fishtown, an organization that helps care for and provide homes for abandoned cats and other animals,” the company said.