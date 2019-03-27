Tom Cruise’s daughter reveals she’s a Scientology auditor, says it saved her life

Tom Cruise‘s daughter, Isabella (also known as “Bella”), has revealed in a promotional Scientology email that the organization saved her life.

In a relatively rare promotional email sent to Scientologists in London, England, 26-year-old Bella said that she’s now qualified to be an auditor, a person within Scientology who quizzes and “audits” other Scientologists about their secrets and other personal details. This is a doubly remarkable admission because Cruise’s adopted children normally keep a low media profile.

(Cruise’s son, Connor, 24, is also affiliated with Scientology, but he has never stated or confirmed that he is a practicing member. His adoptive and reportedly estranged mother, Nicole Kidman, confirmed to USA Today that he is a Scientologist.)

Longtime Scientology whistleblower Tony Ortega shared Bella’s email online Sunday to his blog. Bella has started up a career in fashion — her line is called BKC, for Bella Kidman Cruise — and she currently resides full time in England.

In the email, Bella encourages other London-based Scientologists to undergo the same training she did. She said prior to the training, she was “drowning in problems,” and while the training is “hard work,” it’s a “gift to yourself” to complete it. (The full copy of her email is below.)

“It’s a few meltdowns and running to the bathroom to have a mini episode, but it is worth everything because you will get through,” she wrote. “This is a gift to yourself and so many others. It doesn’t matter if you aren’t going to be an auditor or aren’t going to join staff. If you are going to make it as a being for the long run you NEED this. That’s the truth… so stop messing around and get going.”

Ortega believes that Scientology’s use of Bella as a promoter is a “huge coup.”

“In 2004, when David Miscavige famously gave [Tom Cruise] the Freedom Medal of Valour and said that Cruise was ‘the most dedicated Scientologist I know,’ a lot of Sea Org people — who signed billion-year contracts and work around the clock, 365 days a year — really felt slighted,” he said.

“That resentment definitely lingered. But your average Scientologist is super proud that Cruise is a member and very happy that his kids Isabella and Connor are too,” he continued. “I think this is a huge coup to get Isabella to do a promo like this. This not only shows that she’s dedicated to the church, it reinforces that Tom is fully on board, and it suggests to rank-and-file members that the famous members are behind Scientology leader Miscavige and they should be too.”

Bella and Connor were adopted by Cruise and Kidman in 1992. The couple split in 2000 and agreed to split custody, but Kidman moved to Australia and the children continued to reside with Cruise. As a result, the children were raised in Scientology.

Here is the complete text of Bella’s email:

WE ALL NEED TO DO THIS. Wow. What an accomplishment. I’ve written this success many, many times over in my head. I want to get it just right. But now that it’s time and I’ve forgotten many of my mentally penned notes, here comes the real one. This journey started with my training, and even that was a bullbait. I knew I needed it but every fibre of my being fought me on it. Said I was the PC [preclear], that if I did it I’d get nothing from it and many more delightful little criticisms. I was overwhelmed before I started. Finally I got through that and what a ride. It was incredible but I was BIs at the end. I had gotten SO much out of it but there was something missing and it really was messing with me. Hard. I couldn’t figure out what it was. The next thing was internship and lord knows I was not into it. I tried to get into it but it was even worse than the training. I had so many reasons and excuses as to why I didn’t need to do it and how it just wasn’t right for me. It turned out it was exactly what I needed. I dragged out the testing and correction, just made it through the drilling and then finally began my auditing adventure, and wow, I wasn’t prepared. This IS what I had been searching for. The missing piece. Suddenly everything began to make sense. My metering… Wow. It became clear I actually knew my metering. Even to the point of having any slight doubt on a read. I know it wasn’t a read. Beautiful thing about drilling, of course. The tech that I felt was wavering and on the verge of disappearing from my mind became part of me. I know it. Like really know it to the point that it’s just there man. I never thought I could know something like that. I became that annoying girl in the org who would just talk endlessly about how incredible training is and how phenomenal the internship is. I’m sure a few people couldn’t deal just like I couldn’t. But I won’t stop with that because now I KNOW. We all need to do this. It’s hard work. It’s a lot of effort. It’s a few melt downs and running to the bathroom to have a mini episode, but it is worth everything because you will get through. This is a gift to yourself and so many others. It doesn’t matter if you aren’t going to be an auditor or aren’t going to join staff. If you are going to make it as a being for the long run you NEED this. That’s the truth. You won’t stay Clear or OT [Operating Thetan] without it. So stop messing around and get going. The internship, for me, is what made me a Scientologist. I don’t just believe the tech works now. I know without any doubt that it does. Thank you to my Dad for everything. To Cass [Mapother, Cruise’s sister]. To Tash. I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to sup me or get me through the preliminaries. And every other single person from the C/S [case supervisor] to the Qualifications Sec, who has taken even just a minute of time to help me get through. It took a whole family and org to get me here. So thank you to all for the endless support. And to those who saw me in my moments. Thank you for seeing me to the end. This isn’t just my product but yours as well. Thank you to COB [chairman of the board, in this case Scientology leader David Miscavige]. This wouldn’t be here without you. I can’t even begin to describe. It would take me a few centuries. Thank you to LRH [L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology], on so many levels. I’d need another few centuries to even find the words. — Bella

Bella does not mention Kidman anywhere in the email. Scientology has not commented publicly regarding Bella or this promotional email, despite multiple requests from news outlets.

