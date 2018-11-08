Nicole Kidman speaks out about her kids with Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman has broken her silence on her two adopted children, Connor and Isabella Cruise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

“I’m very private about all that,” she said in an interview with Australia’s Who Magazine. “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

The actress confirmed that her 25-year-old daughter Bella and 23-year-old son Connor are both practising Scientologists like their father.

“They are adults,” Kidman said about their choice to practise Scientology. “They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

“I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here,” she said.

She continued: “I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family — I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”

The Oscar winner is also mother to Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7 with husband Keith Urban.