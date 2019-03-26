Politics
March 26, 2019 10:05 am

Petition demands Anjou councillor resign after Islamophobic comments on social media

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

City Coun. Lynne Shand in an undated photo on the city of Montreal website. Shand is facing backlash over comments she made on social media.

City of Montreal
A A

A petition demanding the resignation of Anjou borough Coun. Lynne Shand after she made Islamophobic comments on social media has garnered over 6,200 signatures.

This comes after comments she made on social media following an emergency medical appointment.

READ MORE: Anjou borough councillor in hot water over Islamophobic comments

In a Facebook post, which has since been taken down, Shand complained that the ophthalmologist assigned to her case was a veiled woman.

“A veiled woman…grrr… Had it not been an emergency, I would have refused to be treated by her,” the post reads in French.

“I’m raging because it’s really the Islamization of our country. We have to accept everything: their reasonable accommodation, removing our crucifix (and I’m not a believer), etc., etc.”

WATCH BELOW: ‘We must do better’ Canada’s unions release report on impact of Islamophobia in workplace

When faced with criticism about her message, Shand apologized, saying she wasn’t criticizing the doctor’s skills, but argued Muslims are “trying to convert the planet… through massive immigration and multiple births.”

READ MORE: Montreal to remove crucifix from council chamber and place it in museum

“I’m not racist, I’m just a realist,” the comment continued. “Have you noticed how each time you see a veiled woman, she’s pushing a carriage with a baby?”

WATCH BELOW: Where does hate stand in Canada?

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante condemned the comments on Twitter.

“Montreal is an open, inclusive and diverse city,” Plante said.

“The comments of the councillor of Anjou are absolutely inappropriate and unworthy of an elected member. Elected officials have a duty to rise above the fray and show restraint in such a sensitive debate.”

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anjou
Anjou councillor Islamophobia
CAQ
Islamophobia
Lynne Shand
Lynne Shand Facebook
Lynne Shand Facebook comments
Montreal councillor
Montreal councillor Islamophobia
Montreal politics
Valerie Plante

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.