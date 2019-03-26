Petition demands Anjou councillor resign after Islamophobic comments on social media

A petition demanding the resignation of Anjou borough Coun. Lynne Shand after she made Islamophobic comments on social media has garnered over 6,200 signatures.

This comes after comments she made on social media following an emergency medical appointment.

In a Facebook post, which has since been taken down, Shand complained that the ophthalmologist assigned to her case was a veiled woman.

“A veiled woman…grrr… Had it not been an emergency, I would have refused to be treated by her,” the post reads in French.

“I’m raging because it’s really the Islamization of our country. We have to accept everything: their reasonable accommodation, removing our crucifix (and I’m not a believer), etc., etc.”

When faced with criticism about her message, Shand apologized, saying she wasn’t criticizing the doctor’s skills, but argued Muslims are “trying to convert the planet… through massive immigration and multiple births.”

“I’m not racist, I’m just a realist,” the comment continued. “Have you noticed how each time you see a veiled woman, she’s pushing a carriage with a baby?”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante condemned the comments on Twitter.

“Montreal is an open, inclusive and diverse city,” Plante said.

“The comments of the councillor of Anjou are absolutely inappropriate and unworthy of an elected member. Elected officials have a duty to rise above the fray and show restraint in such a sensitive debate.”

Montréal est une ville ouverte, inclusive et diversifiée. Les commentaires de la conseillère d'Anjou sont absolument inappropriés et indignes d’un.e élu.e. Les élus ont le devoir de s’élever au-dessus de la mêlée et de faire preuve de retenue dans un débat aussi sensible. #polmtl https://t.co/wgGDNUtrXx — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 24, 2019

