François Legault retracts Islamophobia comments after outcry by Muslim groups

Muslim groups are denouncing a statement Quebec Premier François Legault made Thursday that Islamophobia does not exist in Quebec.

READ MORE: Quebec Premier François Legault says no to national day to combat Islamophobia

The National Council of Canadian Muslims called on Legault to retract the comments, which came two days after the second anniversary of a mosque shooting that killed six Muslim men in Quebec City.

WATCH: How commemorating tragic events like the Quebec City mosque shooting can contribute to a greater sense of understanding and unity

Legault said Thursday there is no Islamophobia in Quebec and closed the door on the idea of designating a national day to combat the problem.

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque shooting — Remembering the victims and moving on 2 years later

On Friday he clarified those comments, saying there is “not a current nor a culture of Islamophobia in Quebec” and that Quebecers are open and tolerant.

WATCH: Most Canadians acknowledge Islamophobia exists in Canada

NCCM executive director Ihsaan Gardee described Legault’s initial comment as an insult to the families of the Quebec City victims and to Muslim communities across Canada.

READ MORE: Quebec government to table ban on religious signs, mulls grandfather clause

Boufeldja Benabdallah, the president of the Quebec City mosque targeted in 2017, said he fears Legault’s comments will encourage the small minority of people who commit Islamophobic acts.