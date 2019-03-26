Conor McGregor tweets that he’s retiring — on the night he talked of his fight plans on TV

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor issued conflicting statements Monday regarding his future.

First, he went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and reiterated what he had been saying recently, that he was negotiating for a July bout.

Then, he tweeted his retirement from mixed martial arts, shortly after midnight ET.

McGregor posted on his Twitter account, “Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

In April 2016, McGregor also tweeted his retirement, weeks after losing to Nate Diaz in UFC 196. He was back in the Octagon four months later, beating Diaz in UFC 202.

McGregor had said on The Tonight Show, “My next fight, we’re in talks for July. We’re in talks for July. so we’ll see what happens. A lot of politics going on. The fight game is a mad game, but as I said again, to my fans, I am in shape and I am ready.

“There are many opponents. In reality, I can pick who I please.”

He added, “I’ve done a lot, I’ve fought a lot. I never pull out of contests. I’ve gone through some crazy injuries and crazy external situations that many a man would sprint for the hills if it happened to them. I stood firm and done my piece for the company.

“I don’t necessarily need to fight. I am set for life, my family is set for life, we are good. But I am eager to fight, so we’ll see what happens. I’m just staying ready, as I like to say.”

The 30-year-old Irishman lost his most recent bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October. He is currently serving a six-month suspension for his involvement in a post-fight fracas after that bout, but he will be free to fight again beginning April 6.

McGregor (21-4-0, 18 knockouts) has held the UFC’s featherweight and lightweight championships.

