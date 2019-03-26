Kelowna swimmer dominates at Special Olympics World Games

Just home from the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi with three gold medals around her neck, Kelowna’s Kelsey Wyse is already back in the pool.

She’s also recalling the highlights of her second world competition.

“It was winning the gold medals, but I enjoyed the camel ride as well,” Wyse said.

Wyse picked up gold in the 400-metre freestyle, the 800-metre freestyle and the women’s relay.

“A few months of training and she came in with all these gold medals, and we’re all very proud,” said Kelowna Aquatics coach, Shane McLeod.

When it became apparent just how much faster Wyse was in the water than her competitors, organizers of the Games decided she should compete in a mixed 1500-metre competition as the only female. She came in fourth out of four, but her time was still far and away better than anyone’s in the women’s 1500-metre competition.

“I should have got gold for that,” Wyse said.

Her coaches and teammates are obviously impressed.

“To reach the pinnacle of your athletic career, and be invited, and gold at a world competition, it’s incredible,” Wyse’s advanced coach Leo Rutledge said.

When asked what’s next on her list of goals, the 32-year-old is quick to answer.

“Hopefully, crossing my fingers, going to Nationals for cross-country skiing for the first time,” Wyse said.