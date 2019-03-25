Guelph athletes shine at Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi

Guelph athletes are returning home from the 2019 Special Olympic World Games in the United Arab Emirates with some well-deserved hardware.

Five athletes from the Royal City won medals in Abu Dhabi including Jennifer Allen who won the gold medal in 10-pin bowling.

Allen was participating in her first World Games, after previously winning three gold medals and a silver at the Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships.

“We’ve never won a gold medal at the Worlds. It’s something to be very proud of,” Lori Savage, with Special Olympics Guelph, said.

Eva Bell, also competing in her first World Games, collected two medals: a silver medal in the 200-metre run and a bronze medal in shot put.

Savage said Bell’s run was a personal best at 34.81 seconds, which is four seconds off her time.

“We couldn’t have been more proud of her determination,” Savage said.

MacKenzie de Jonge, and brothers Nathan and Sheldon Riley helped Canada win bronze in basketball.

“Guelph Wellington Special Olympics is so very proud of our athletes, not only for their medal accomplishments but for their commitment to sports and their fellow athletes,” Savage said.

Team Canada finished with 155 medals, including 90 gold medals.