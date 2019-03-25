Guelph Storm pummel Kitchener Rangers in Game 2

The Guelph Storm scored early and often as they pummeled the Kitchener Rangers 7-0 to take a 2-0 lead in their first round best-of-seven playoff series.

Nick Suzuki tipped home an Isaac Ratliffe shot to open the scoring for the Storm at the 3:02 mark of the first period.

Less than a minute later, Domenico Commisso found the back of the net and Guelph was cruising at home.

Fedor Gordeev and Liam Hawel also scored in the opening frame and Guelph had a 4-0 advantage heading into the second period. The second period started off much the same as the first with Hawel scoring his second of the game just 45 seconds in.

At the 12:45 mark, Ratliffe would tip in a shot from defenceman Nate Schnarr to push the home side’s lead to 6-0 heading into the third.

The Rangers pulled Luke Richardson after 40 minutes but it made little difference for the Rangers with Lucas Pfeil between the pipes.

Alexey Toropchenko would score his second of the playoffs to finish out the scoring.

Anthony Popovich made 22 saves in recording the shutout win for Guelph.

The series shifts to Kitchener for Game 3 on Tuesday night at the Aud with the puck set to drop at 7 p.m.

Larry Mellott will call the game live on 1460 CJOY.