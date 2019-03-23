Guelph Storm win Game 1 over Kitchener Rangers

Nate Schnarr had a goal and an assist for the Guelph Storm as part of a 4-2 win against the Kitchener Rangers in Game 1 of the OHL’s western conference quarterfinal at the Sleeman Centre on Friday.

Zach Roberts and Alexey Toropchenko each had a goal, and Anthony Popovich made 22 saves for the Storm.

Greg Meireles and Cole Cameron scored for the Rangers, while Luke Richardson made 30 saves in a losing effort.

Schnarr opened the scoring on the power play at 5:53 of the first period by redirecting Dmitri Samorukov’s point shot while screening the Rangers’ netminder.

Roberts made it 2-0 after his shot found its way to the back of the net about 10 minutes later.

Toropchenko’s game winner came at 5:36 of the second period after he deked around Donovan Sebrango and put it past Richardson.

The Rangers made it interesting in the third period after Meireles scored one minute in and then Cameron made 3-2 on a wraparound at 11:26 of the final frame.

MacKenzie Entwistle sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:50.

Game 2 is on Sunday at the Sleeman Centre. Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY at 2 p.m.