OHL Roundup: Friday, March 22, 2019

OSHAWA, Ont. – Kyle Keyser stopped all 33 shots he faced as the Oshawa Generals routed the Peterborough Petes 7-0 on Friday in Game 1 of their first-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Brett Neumann scored twice to lead Oshawa’s offence, while Anthony Salinitri, Nando Eggenberger, Brandon Saigeon, Kyle MacLean and Ian Blacker rounded out the attack.

Hunter Jones turned aside 40 shots for Peterborough.

The Generals went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Petes went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

STORM 4 RANGERS 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Alexey Toropchenko had the eventual winner early in the second period as the Storm doubled Kitchener to take a 1-0 series lead.

Nate Schnarr, Zachary Roberts and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored for Guelph.

Greg Meireles and Cole Cameron replied for the Rangers.

—

KNIGHTS 4 SPITFIRES 3

LONDON, Ont. — Evan Bouchard struck twice as the Knights eked out a win over Windsor in Game 1 of their playoff series.

Alec Regula’s power-play winner came at the 11:55 mark of the second period for London. Alex Formenton also scored for the Knights.

Will Cuylle, Tyler Angle and Connor Corcoran supplied the offence for the Spitfires.

—

WOLVES 5 STEELHEADS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Nolan Hutcheson had a hat trick as the Wolves took a 1-0 series lead over Mississauga.

Blake Murray and Shane Bulitka chipped in as well for Sudbury.

Keean Washkurak and Alan Lyszczarczyk scored for the Steelheads.

—

67’S 9 BULLDOGS 3

OTTAWA — Sasha Chmelevski had a pair of goals, including the second-period winner, as the 67’s routed Hamilton in Game 1 of their series.

Kyle Maksimovich and Graeme Clarke had two goals apiece for Ottawa, while Kody Clark, Nikita Okhotyuk and Noel Hoefenmayer also found the back of the net.

Eric Henderson, Matthew Strome and Kade Landry scored for the Bulldogs.

—